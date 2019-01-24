Head of State pays special attention to student community, says expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State pays special attention to students, said Temirlan Yeskendir, a research officer at the International Studies Department of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commenting on Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech at the opening of the Year of Youth of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"At the instruction of the Head of State, the year 2019 in Kazakhstan was declared the Year of Youth. In the general structure of youth, pride of place is given to its most active part - young students. The Head of State pays special attention to the student community. In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, the Leader of Kazakhstan underlined the need to create comfortable conditions for living and studying. Tertiary education is the most important stage in the life of a young person. It is the quality of education at a higher-educational establishment the success of the professional becoming of a person and his entry into adulthood depend on. The expansion of external and internal academic mobility opens up new opportunities for students," said Temirlan Yeskendir.



The expert pointed out that in addition to learning the best educational practices, students are now also introducing an element of competition into the development of higher education. Extensive development of a fundamentally new direction of higher education - non-formal and additional education - will also focus on it. It is a student who now decides what to learn, where to learn, and how to learn. No doubt, universities will have to flexibly respond to new needs and demands of students being educated.

According to Yeskendir, the expansion of universities' academic freedom also opens up new horizons for young students. Now universities on their own accept those educational programs and disciplines that are really necessary for a young specialist. Therefore, the involvement of the expert community represented by employers in elaborating curricula is a timely and effective measure.