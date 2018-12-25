Head of State ratifies Agrt on ozone-depleting substances movements in EAEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Ratification of the Agreement on the Movements of Ozone-Depleting Substances and Containing Products and the Recordkeeping for Ozone-Depleting Substances in the Mutual Trade between the Eurasian Economic Union Member States and the Protocol on the Accession of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Agreement on the Movements of Ozone-Depleting Substances and Containing Products and the Recordkeeping for Ozone-Depleting Substances in the Mutual Trade between the Eurasian Economic Union Member States dated May 29, 2015," the press service of Akorda informs.

The text of the Law is to be published in the press.