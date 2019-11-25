Head of State received academician Serikbek Daukey

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today member of the National Academy of Sciences Serikbek Daukey, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The sides discussed the topical issues of development of Kazakhstan’s geological sector, the course of reforms conducted after the establishment of the relevant ministry as well as governmental and legislative measures of the support of geological surveys.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented the propositions on amending the Code on Subsurface and Subsurface Use which will increase the role of the state in geological study and rational subsoil use.

The President noted particular importance of further development of the sector, the application of modern methods in order to discover new deposits and increase the reserves of the mineral resource base.