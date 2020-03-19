Head of State received Prosecutor General Gizat Nurdauletov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press office.

The Prosecutor General reported to the President on the measures taken to ensure law and order in the country amid state of emergency.

The Head of State was informed about the measures launched by law-enforcement structures to prevent artificial deficit of individual protection means, countering false and provocative data as well as violation of quarantine regime.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of observance of rights of citizens, interests of society and ensuring law and order in conditions of temporary restrictive measures.



