Head of State received Shymkent mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received Mayor of Shymkent city Gabidulla Abdrakhimov today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Gabidulla Abdrakhimov thanked the President for the decision to grant the status of the city of republican subordination to Shymkent. He noted that all the Y2018 macroeconomic indicators showed a positive dynamics.



"More than 17,000 new jobs were created last year. The average salary rose by 6.6% and made 113,700 tenge. The average per capita income increased by 19% and reached 60,427 tenge," Abdrakhimov said and added that utility prices had been reduced.



In turn, the President noted that the governors of the regions must further focus on social protection, education, healthcare issues, as well as on regulation of utility prices, roads quality, landscaping, street lighting, public security, water and electricity supply, public transport and utility services.



The Head of State stressed that these issues would be under special control of the Presidential Administration.