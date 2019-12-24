  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State receives academician Askar Dzhumadildayev

    13:56, 24 December 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with academician Askar Dzhumadildayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects of the development of domestic education and science, changes in the society and the problems of upbringing of upcoming generation.

    Tokayev and Dzhumadildayev also gave consideration to the ideas and proposals related to the development of the Kazakh language and its transition to the Latin-based alphabet.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!