Head of State receives academician Toregeldy Sharmanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received President of the Kazakh Academy of Nutrition Toregeldy Sharmanov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The sidesdiscussed the issues of development of healthcare, popularization of nationalcuisine, dialogue between the society and authorities as well as improvingpeople’s well-being.

AcademicianToregeldy Sharmanov expressed his ideas and initiatives on public accord andunity strengthening and upbringing of youth.