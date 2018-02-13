Head of State receives Astana mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the meeting in Akorda, Asset Issekeshev reported to the President on the social and economic development of the capital city and the preparations for the celebration of the city's 20th anniversary.

According to the mayor, as of the end of 2017, socio-economic indicators of the city's development grew almost 2-fold, with the industry growing by 7 percent. Over the past five years revenues from 46 industrial projects implemented in the city made up one trillion tenge.

The mayor of Astana also underlined the growth of private investment in fixed assets, whose share in the reporting period amounted to 70%.

According to him, last year the city set a record in terms of the commissioned housing (2.4 million sq.m.). He added that residential construction is underway in all four districts of Astana and is funded by private investors, as well as national companies.

Asset Issekeshev also informed Nursultan Nazarbayev of the progress in terms of infrastructural projects implementation, as well as the plans for the construction of new roads in the suburbia.



The Head of State noted the work in terms of the construction of social facilities in the capital city, conducted jointly with the regional administrations.

Following the meeting, President Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the mayor.