Head of State receives CEO of KazMunayGas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held today a meeting with Chairman of the Management Board of National Company KazMunayGas JSC Sauat Mynbayev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

At the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the main results of the national company's activities for the first half of 2018 and the near-term plans.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that being represented in all oil and gas projects, KazMunayGas is one of the largest industrial holdings in Kazakhstan, and stressed the need to use the company's potential for further development of the energy sector.

"For the moment, KazMunayGas has reached a certain level of development and is at the stage of transformation that includes optimization of the structure, digitalization of technological processes, and IPO preparations," said the President of Kazakhstan.

Sauat Mynbayev also reported to the President on the situation in the oil markets in the context of the impact of world energy prices on the company's profits.

Concluding the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave specific instructions to the CEO of KazMunayGas.