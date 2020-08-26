Head of State receives Chairman of National Scientific Medical Center

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Abai Baigenzhin, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Scientific Medical Center, Kazinform reports.

According to the president’s press service, during the meeting President Tokayev was briefed on the main results of the center’s work.

Mr. Baigenzhin told the Head of State that since the establishment of the center 174,000 people had been treated there. Over 80,000 heart surgeries and 60,000 general surgeries have been performed at the center. 70% of surgeries are performed with the help of new technologies.

The National Scientific Medical Center also carries out treatment of cancer patients, 477 of which have fully recovered. In addition, during the coronavirus pandemic the center treated the COVID-19 patients.

In conclusion, President Tokayev highly commended the work of the center aimed at preserving the citizens’ health and wished its team further success.