Head of State receives Chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhanat Elimanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the working plans of the newly created Financial Monitoring Agency for the upcoming period, and heard a report on the outcomes of the activities of the abolished Financial Monitoring Committee for 2020, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

President Tokayev was informed about the preparations for the second round of mutual evaluation of the implementation of the norms of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) within the Eurasian Group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The Head of State instructed Zhanat Elimanov to strengthen the work on countering the shadow economy, and in doing so to ensure the protection of the interests of bona fide business and exclude unjustified interference in their activities.