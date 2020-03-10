Head of State receives Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was briefed on the work being done in terms of the Concept of Construction and Development of the Armed Forces as well as the works on inventory procedures and command maintenance management inspection.

Nurlan Yermekbayev also informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of how the ministry monitors the existing risk in geopolitical and economic formats, issues of international military cooperation and progress in preparation of the law drafting activities aimed at improving the effectiveness of the armed forces management and enhancing the country’s defense capacity.

The Head of State paid special attention to the need to improve the infrastructure of the Armed Forces, ammunition storage facilities, shooting ranges and military towns.

In conclusion, the President gave Minister Yermekbayev a number of instructions on increasing the social status of military men and training of military personnel.