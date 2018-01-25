Head of State receives Deputy PM Zhumagaliyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Zhumagaliyev, the Akorda press service reports.

Deputy PM told the President about the progress in terms of implementing the Digital Kazakhstan program, as well as other tasks.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that digitalization should help Kazakhstan's economy grow by 30% or over 2 trillion tenge and stressed the need for domestic businesses to take part in working through the implementation of government contracts in the field of digitalization.

The President added that the program for the digitalization of Kazakhstan's economy has already been approved, stressing the government's obligation to ensure the effective use of the allocated funds.

Askar Zhumagaliyev proceeded to inform Nursultan Nazarbayev about the expected results of the Digital Kazakhstan program.

According to him, among other things, digitalization will lead to an increase in production and decrease of its cost in the mining industry, as well as to the creation of about 200,000 new jobs in e-commerce. He also added that digitization of the country's customs and tax services will provide additional 100 billion tenge in tax revenues.

In conclusion, Deputy Prime Minister presented a report on preparations for the international forum Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization. President Nazarbayev, in turn, gave a number of specific instructions.