Head of State receives Finance Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Finance Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev, who reported on the results of the Ministry work in 2020, realization of provisions of the President's Address concerning financial sphere, priority tasks for the coming period, the Akorda press service reports.

The Minister told about the Ministry’s work in ensuring balanced budget, digitalization of the tax and customs administration, reduction of volume of shadow economy, raising efficiency of state assets management, development of procurement system and quality of public audit. The Head of State stressed the need to improve the country’s legislation on public procurements.

The Head of State gave a number of tasks on optimization and preparation of the 3-year republican budget. The President also highlighted the importance of timely digitalization of the tax and customs administration.

As earlier reported, the Head of State received Culture and Sports Minister Aktoty Raimkulova. The Minister reported on the Ministry’s current activities in culture, sports, tourism, cinematography and archiving.