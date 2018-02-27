Head of State receives governor of West Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today President Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Altai Kulginov, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, akim Kulginov presented a report on the socio-economic development of the region, noting the growth of key economic indicators and the progress in terms of state and sectoral programs implementation.

"The socioeconomic situation in the region is stable. We are actively implementing the state programs, and as a results of those programs positive trends are observed in the economy," Altai Kulginov said.

Also, according to him, the results of 2017 show growth in the industry, processing and construction in the region. The volume of gross output amounted to 2.2 trillion tenge.

Following the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave akim a number of specific instructions.