Head of State receives head of NC «Astana EXPO-2017»

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan has received chairman of the Board of JSC "National Company" Astana EXPO-2017 "Akhmetzhan Yessimov, the press service of Akorda informed Friday.

The meeting was also attended by the head of KCA International Huang Chiu and chairman of the board of directors of "Sembol Construction" F.Tamince. Akhmetzhan Yessimov reported to the President on the progress of construction work at the facilities of EXPO-2017, promotion measures, as well as the later use of pavilions and territories of EXPO-2017. The head of KCA International presented President of Kazakhstan the concept of substantive content of the main subject of the exhibition - Sphere. "In terms of architecture and design the Sphere will become a landmark building in Kazakhstan. We plan to make it one of the recognized brands in the world, like the Eiffel Tower in Paris or Sydney Opera House," said Huang Chiu. In this regard, Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed that one of the main purpose of the international exhibition is to familiarize people with new energy. Following the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.