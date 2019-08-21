Head of State receives Kostanay region’s Governor

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Governor of Kostanay region Arkhimed Mukhambetov, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State was informed of the region’s readinessfor the oncoming harvesting campaign, agro-industrial sector development andimplementation of investment projects in machine-building sector.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out the importance ofconducting the harvesting works on time, acceleration of housing constructionpaces and reconstruction of the Airport of Kostanay.

The Head of State commissioned Arkhimed Mukhambetov todraft proposals for the reconstruction of Arkalyk town’s heating system.