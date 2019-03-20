Head of State receives Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Defense Nurlan Yermekbayev, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

The Minister reported to the President on the current state of the Armed Forces of the country as well as strategic areas of the Ministry's activity.



Nurlan Yermekbayev informed the President of the measures taken to improve defense potential of the army and armament supply issues.



At the end of the meeting, President Tokayev gave certain instructions to the Minister.