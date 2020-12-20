Head of State receives Prime Minister Askar Mamin

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev heard a report on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan and the pressing issues of socioeconomic development.

The Head of the Government reported that the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country is under control. Daily increase in new coronavirus cases has amounted to 0.4% and the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, stands at 0.9 nationwide. COVID-19 patients occupy 28% and 20% of beds at infectious hospitals and intensive care units, respectively. Currently, Atyrau region is in the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection. Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’. Other regions of the country are in the ‘green zone’.

On December 19, Kazakhstan proceeded to the III stage of clinical trials of the homegrown vaccine called QazCovid-in. Up to 3,000 volunteers are to be vaccinated in Kazakhstan.

A biopharmaceutical plant producing up to 60 million dozes of vaccines will be commissioned in Kordai district of Zhambyl region in March 2021. Additionally, the preparations for the production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V are underway in Karaganda city.

The Head of State was also informed about the measures to attract investment and implement the projects aimed at the regional development, support of the employment of the population and other relevant issues of socioeconomic development of the country.