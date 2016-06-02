  • kz
    Head of State relieved several law-enforcement officials of their duties

    15:58, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the Head of State, several law-enforcement officials have been relieved of their duties, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    Nurmakhanbet Issayev was relieved of his post of Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan;

    Talgat Koibakov was relieved of his post of commander of troops "Yug" (South);

    Murat Bektanov was relieved of his duties of commander of troops "Vostok" (East).

     

