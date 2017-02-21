  • kz
    Head of State Revenue Department of Almaty detained

    13:03, 21 February 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM National Anti-Corruption Bureau detained a number of officials on accusations of accepting bribes, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Bureau.

    In Akmola region Deputy Akim of Zerenda district, Zhanatbek Kalabayev was detained on suspicion of taking benefits in the form of an apartment reconstruction in the amount of 2.5 mln. tenge for 'assisting' with a construction contract.

    And in Almaty Bureau detained the head of post-customs control of the State Revenue Department Stanislav Shegay. He is suspected of receiving $3,000 from an entrepreneur for failing to collect duty in the amount of 5.5 million tenge.

    Currently, both are placed in the detention center.

    Pre-trial investigation is underway.

     

    Akmola region Corruption-related crimes Almaty
