Head of State’s visit to U.S. aims at expanding dialogue: expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Director of the America Department of the Kazakh MFA Yerlan Kubashev commented on the upcoming visit of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United States, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"For now, the United States is our strategic partner. We are actively working on almost all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Moreover, taking into account the growing influence of the Head of our state and Kazakhstan on the global stage, we are mutually interested in building up that cooperation and consolidating our advanced positions in certain areas, such as nuclear disarmament. The visit aims at further deepening and expanding the dialogue, and taking the bilateral relations to the level of enhanced strategic partnership," he said.

According to the diplomat, the results of the visit will also contribute to the enhancement of tradeand economic cooperation.

"At the moment, the United States is already one of Kazakhstan's top trade partners and the largest investors in Kazakh economy. Besides, the American businesses showed great interest in continuing expansion of their representativeness in Kazakhstan. In this respect, it is planned that a number of documents on joint projects aimed, as well, at developing the innovative technology partnership, will be signed during the visit," said Yerlan Kubashev.

He named several priorities, which will become the basis of the strategic partnership.

"Presently, the bilateral cooperation is governed by the agreements reached within a telephone conversation between the Head of State and U.S. President Donald Trump (on September 1, 2017), where they specified the priority areas of the strategic partnership: security cooperation, strengthening of the nuclear non-proliferation regime, and further extension of the trade-economic and investment cooperation," Kubashev said.

The expert also mentioned the areas of the cooperation, which, in his opinion, will be further developed within the framework of the bilateral relations.

"Considering Kazakhstan's targets for further modernization, we are particularly interested in using the existing potential of the Kazakh-American cooperation in terms of research-and-technology and economic collaboration with the U.S. as a global leader in information technology, economy digitalization, and creation of favorable conditions for the development of start-ups and small and medium-sized businesses", Kubashev summed up.