Head of State set to pay working visit to Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, is expected to pay a working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the visit, the Head of State intends to go to a number of sites. Upon arrival, President Nazarbayev will check the construction of a new township called "Airport".

Besides, the working visit program includes inspection of Saryarka AvtoProm LLP, which is an automotive industry enterprise of Kostanay region, as well as a new shopping centerthe called Kostanay Plaza. Tomorrow, the Kazakh President will continue the visit to the region.