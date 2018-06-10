Head of State shares impressions of his visit to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told about some aspects of life in China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Our visit, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, was held at a very landmark time. First, it was when China held its historic Congress of the Party, which continued the path of the Chinese market economy with Chinese characteristics. He even pointed out an expression: 'No matter what the name of the party is. What important is that it leads the people and succeeds.' This saying has a lot of particular meaning," the Head of State told the reporters.



The President also compared some aspects of life in China and in Kazakhstan.

"The 19th Congress adopted a very serious decision - to become one of the two greatest economies of the world by the Anniversary of the Party itself and by the Anniversary of the PRC in 2049. They have all the opportunities and the potential. Of course, there are a lot of internal challenges in China. (...) It is a huge country, therefore, there are many internal problems. Many people are moving from villages to cities, and they need to be provided with housing," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.