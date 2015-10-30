Head of State signed Entrepreneurial Code of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Entrepreneurial Code of Kazakhstan aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms.

Besides, the Entrepreneurial Code of Kazakhstan is aimed at complex regulation of public relations in the entrepreneurship sphere including the interaction of entrepreneurs and the state, the issues of state administration and support of entrepreneurship, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The text of the Law is published in the print media.