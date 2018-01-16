Head of State signs decree on establishment of specialized examining courts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree on the establishment of specialized examining courts, Kazinform refers to the Adilet Legal Information System.

The Decree signed by the Head of State on January 10, 2018, provides for the establishment of specialized examining courts and addresses a number of personnel issues in Kazakh courts.

According to the document, specialized courts will be established in Kokshetau, Aktobe, Taldykorgan, Atyrau, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taraz, Uralsk, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzyl Orda, Aktau, Pavlodar, Petropavlovsk, and Shymkent, as well as in Astana and Almaty cities.

The Decree entered into force upon signing.