  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State signs Law aimed at improving public procurement legislation

    11:51, 27 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Law aimed at improving the public procurement legislation has been adopted in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

    The President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Public Procurement and Quasi-Public Sector Entities Procurement."

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!