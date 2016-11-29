Head of State signs law on guaranteed transfer from National Fund for 2017-2019

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2017-2019" that specifies the amount of the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the republican budget of the country, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The text of the law is to be published in the press.