Head of State signs several laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a number of laws. According to the press service of Akorda, the Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Extradition".

Besides, the President signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons".

In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Convention on Extradition".

The texts of the laws are to be published in the press.