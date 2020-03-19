Head of State surveys checkpoint in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited on the checkpoints situated in Zhibek-Zholy district in Kazakh capital city, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan Mayor Altai Kulginov reported that all the checkpoints work in full mode.

«Military and medical workers are on duty at all checkpoints. 3,600 cars, 6,800 people entered the city starting from 00:00 a.m. to 03:00 p.m. All those who entered the city are the people of Nur-Sultan,» he said.

Besides, the Mayor reported on food adequacy. He added that there are 47,000 tons of grain in the city, while the monthly norm is 38,000 tons. He assured that authorities support stabilization of prices for socially important goods.