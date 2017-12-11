  • kz
    Head of State takes part in celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the capital

    07:15, 11 December 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in a series of events dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the move of Kazakhstan's capital to Astana, according to the Akorda press service.

    In particular, the Head of State met with those who were involved in the building of the new capital, visited the President and Astana photo exhibition at the EXPO Congress Center, and attended a gala concert on the occasion of the historic date.



