    Head of State talked on the prerequisite for transit transport coop in Astana-Islamabad-Beijing format

    18:28, 02 September 2015
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan, Pakistan and China have real conditions for transit transport cooperation, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee.

    "There are real conditions for transit transport cooperation in the format of Astana-Islamabad-Beijing. The prerequisite for this is the participation of Kazakhstan in the Karakorum highway project," he said. It bears to remind that on Thursday the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

