Head of State tasks Askar Shakirov to assist in targeted social support matters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Kazakhstan Commissioner for Human Rights Askar Shakirov, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Head of State was informed about the current activities of the Kazakhstan's Human Rights Commissioner for and the results of the meeting of Central Asia's ombudsmen hosted by Tashkent. According to Askar Shakirov, the event participants approved the Roadmap for the Region's Ombudsmen Cooperation and considered the human rights aspects of migration processes and cross-border relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the need for active work with government agencies and non-governmental organizations to secure the rights and interests of the vulnerable social groups. The President instructed the ombudsman to step up monitoring the protection of their rights and render assistance in targeted social support.