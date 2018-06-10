Head of State tells about Kazakhstan's stance on military conflicts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has stated today the country's stance on major military conflicts of the world, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We address conflicts in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and other crisis spots through the never-changing stance of the need for political settlement. Kazakhstan is committed to the economically sustainable and secure development of Afghanistan. In this respect, we have been providing financial assistance to Kabul for many years. Hosting inter-Syrian negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan continues to closely monitor the settlement of the processes in Syria," the Head of State told the SCO Summit in China.

He underlined that within a short space of time, the Astana negotiation process, with an active support from Russia, Turkey, and Iran, has proved its worth as an effective tool for achieving a comprehensive peace in Syria.

"Kazakhstan stands for the achievement of a nuclear-free status of the Korean Peninsula by solely peaceful means. Our country consistently supported and contributed to the conclusion of the agreement on the nuclear program of Iran. Therefore, we are absolutely committed to the preservation, the further unfailing implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," the President said.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan adheres to the SCO Charter principles, strives for enhancing confidence, friendship, good-neighborliness ties with the countries of the organization.

"In all these years, the Shanghai Spirit has been a unique source of effective activity of the SCO. China's successful [SCO] presidency has enhanced this fundamental factor to a greater extent. We hope for the further strengthening of our organization for the benefit of all our peoples and states. In conclusion, I would like to wish the same productive work to the future presidency by Kyrgyzstan," the Head of State concluded his speech at the SCO Summit.