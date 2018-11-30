Head of State thanks ‘The Way of the Leader. Astana’ film crew

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall for the screening of Akan Satayev's "The Way of the Leader. Astana", a part of the same-name film series ("The Way of the Leader"), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Way of the Leader. Astana" motion picture tells about the history of the capital of Kazakhstan and Nursultan Nazarbayev's key role in its construction process. The film shows the events related to the President's fateful decision made in July 1994 to relocate Kazakhstan's capital from Almaty to Akmola.

The filmmakers did their best to bring the plot closer to the real events which were happening at that time.

The film begins with the meeting on the preparations for the capital's 20th-anniversary celebration. Further, the audience is given a historical insight into the 1990s when the Head of State announced the epoch-making decision on the capital relocation during a session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The film shows the characters of those at the highest levels of power who lived indeed at that time.

It depicts the way the society and the government bodies' officials initially showed little enthusiasm about the Head of State's idea to relocate the capital. However, the President was firm and gradually his gained many supporters on that.

Besides, the film includes some personal life scenes, where the Head of State is portrayed not only as a strong-willed and dedicated politician but also as a kind and caring father.

The film tells the history of the capital establishment from the inception of the idea to its actual realization and the present-day success. The film caused a great furor. After the screening ended, the audience was giving a standing ovation to the Head of State and the film crew. The President personally thanked the filmmakers and actors and shook their hands.

The film was made in the genre of historical reconstruction of independent Kazakhstan' contemporary history. It was starred by Murat Akhmanov, Zhan Baizhanbayev, Oleg Li, to name but a few.