Head of State visited LLP Ivan Zenchenko
As the Akorda press service informed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev acquainted himself with the activity of the dairy farm, inspected the croplands and harvesting campaign in the municipality.
Governor of the region Kumar Aksakalov who accompanied the President in his trip, reported about the development of the region’s agro-industrial complex.
Director of the dairy farm Gennady Zenchenko informed the President of the products manufactured at the enterprise and the sales markets including the export supplies to Russia. He emphasized that his company's involovement in development of social sphere in the municipality.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly praised the work of the enterprise and its contribution to the settlement of economic and social development problems.