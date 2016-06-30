Head of State visited Olympic swimming pool in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan visited the Olympic swimming pool in Astana, which is located in new multifunctional ice palace "Barys Arena".

During the visit, the Head of State watched the training of young swimmers.

The Olympic swimming pool in Astana is 50 meters long and 25 meters wide. It has ten lanes. It also has a diving pool, which allows it to host all types swimming competitions in accordance with the international standards.



