Head of State visits celebration of Nauryz holiday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the celebration of Nauryz at the ethnic village located near Astana Arena stadium.

The ethnic village is holding theatrical performances including of national customs - tusau keser, besіkke salu, syrga salu, kyz uzatu, kuda tusu and others. Visitors have an opportunity to take part in national sports - Kazaksha kures, arkan tartu and arm-wrestling.

Nauryz is one of the oldest holidays on Earth. This holiday of spring and the renewed life of the Earth has been celebrated for over five thousand years by many cultures of the Middle and Central Asia and, according to some sources, by eastern Slavs as well.

Peoples of the Middle East, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and China mark Nauryz holiday.

Muslims in the Balkans, in particular, in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia, celebrate Nauryz holiday as well.