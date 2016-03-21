  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State visits celebration of Nauryz holiday

    13:10, 21 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the celebration of Nauryz at the ethnic village located near Astana Arena stadium.

    The ethnic village is holding theatrical performances including of national customs - tusau keser, besіkke salu, syrga salu, kyz uzatu, kuda tusu and others. Visitors have an opportunity to take part in national sports - Kazaksha kures, arkan tartu and arm-wrestling.
    Nauryz is one of the oldest holidays on Earth. This holiday of spring and the renewed life of the Earth has been celebrated for over five thousand years by many cultures of the Middle and Central Asia and, according to some sources, by eastern Slavs as well.
    Peoples of the Middle East, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan and China mark Nauryz holiday.
    Muslims in the Balkans, in particular, in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia, celebrate Nauryz holiday as well.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events Kazinform's Timeline President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!