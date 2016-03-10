  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State visits intellectual school of physics and mathematics in Aktobe

    14:23, 10 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his trip to Aktobe President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Intellectual school of physics and mathematics.

    The Head of State inspected classrooms, a sports hall, as well as an exhibition of creative and research work.
    Nursultan Nazarbayev also talked to the students and wished them further success and excellent performance in their studies.
    The school has 202 pedagogical workers including 125 teachers, 16 supervisors, 8 tutors and 17 foreign employees.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Aktobe region Education President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!