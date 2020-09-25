Head of State visits KSM Technovid LLP

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - As part of a working trip to Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the activities of the plant of energy-efficient architectural facades, located in the Industrial Zone of Almaty, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The President was introduced to the company’s products and shown the technological process of production of construction materials, which involves more than 250 workers. The company’s own investment in the project amounted to 3.8 billion tenge. Its capacity reaches 475 thousand Sq m of double-glazed unit per year.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was also told about the state and prospects of development of Almaty’s Industrial Zone. It is planned that by the end of this year 10 projects worth over 85 billion tenge to be implemented there.