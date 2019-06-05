  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State visits madrasah and Nur-Astana Mosque

    14:46, 05 June 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today the madrasah at the Nur-Astana Mosque, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali on his Facebook page shared a video depicting the Head of State's visit to the madrasah.

    The President met with students of the religious educational institution and extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

    "May all your wishes come true! I wish well-being and splendid health to all of you! Serve our state, our people," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Head of State asked them about their studies. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that such a madrasah is necessary for Kazakhstan.

    Later, the President visited the Nur-Astana Mosque.

    Tags:
    Religion President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!