Head of State visits new tennis center in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today "Ace" Tennis Center in Almaty, the press service of Akorda reported.

Visiting the sports facility, the Head of State said that all conditions required for the development of tennis have been created in Kazakhstan within the space of ten years. The number of courts has quadrupled - from 60 to 244, the number of athletes engaged in this sport is growing every year.

"The development of tennis is ensured by the appropriate infrastructure. A world-standard tennis center should be built in each region so that children could have the opportunity to do sport and rise to eminence. I hope that your trainees will become world-class stars," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.





As the President of Kazakhstan addressed young tennis players, he wished them to be confident of victory in every game and attain the goals set, showing persistence and excellence.

At "Ace" tennis centre, there are 4 indoor and 6 outdoor courts with hard covers totalling 8,100 square meters. The center also has 2 gyms, a medical center, cloakrooms, instructor's offices, a conference hall, and food outlets. On all courts, there are lighting systems that meet international requirements. It is the only tennis center in Almaty, which can host ATP Challenger tournaments in summer.

The sports facility was built by the aid of private investors.