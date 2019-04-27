Head of State visits Pavlodar Centre for Youth Initiatives Development

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Youth Initiatives Development Centre in Pavlodar - the first one in Kazakhstan opened to serve young people on ‘one window' principle.

According to Akorda press service, every month the Centre provides information and consultative services to more than 2,000 young people in various issues - employment, participation in governmental housing programmes, entrepreneurship development. The Centre offers also legal and psychological support to the youth.



Addressing the young people, the President reminded that since the first years of independence, the Leader of the Nation had given special attention to the younger generation development. The Head of State assured that he would also support all their initiatives and endeavours.





