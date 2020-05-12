Head of State visits reconstructed Almaty Botanical Garden

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the results of the reconstruction of a botanical garden in Almaty city on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

The reconstruction project was initiated by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation in 2018. The goal of the project was to carefully restore the botanical garden while preserving the integrity and uniqueness of its territory and modernizing its infrastructure. The total cost of the reconstruction project amounted to $15 million.

Within the framework of the reconstruction project over 174,000 trees have been planted. The water supply system has been restored and drop irrigation and automatic sprinkler systems have been installed. From now on greenery in the botanical garden will get extra 2,760 cubic meters of water per day.





Roads and pathways have been reconstructed. 1,500 street lamps and over 100 surveillance cameras have been installed along the roads.

A mobile application have been developed for convenience of the guests of the botanical garden. With the help of the app they can download the map of the botanical garden and familiarize themselves with its description.





During the visit, President Tokayev highly appreciated the charitable initiative implemented with the support of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. He urged Almaty residents to take care of the renovated botanical garden and expressed hope it will become again one of the most favorite places to visit among the residents.