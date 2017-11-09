  • kz
    Head of State visits strength sports academy in Kostanay

    16:01, 09 November 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Academy of Strength Sports situated in the southeastern area of Kostanay city on Thursday, Akorda press service says.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev inspected the gym and talked with the local athletes, as well as the members of the Kazakhstan national youth weightlifting team.

    The academy is developing such strength sports as weightlifting, powerlifting, bodybuilding, and arm wrestling.

     

