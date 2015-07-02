Head of State visits the grand premiere of Verdi&#39;s Aida in open area in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The performance of Verdi's ‘Aida' was given outside the Palace of Peace and Accord.

Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the premiere. As Kazinform previously reported, residents and guests of Astana were able to catch Giuseppe Verdi's Aida with Kazakhstani opera singer Zhupar Gabdullina as Aida and Bulgarian tenor Kamen Chanev as Radames live. Maestro Abzal Mukhitdinov was conducting. According to the organizers, some 300 people were involved in the performance.

"Aida" remains a staple of the operatic repertoire and is one of the most-performed operas worldwide.