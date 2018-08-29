Head of State visits tomotherapy & nuclear medicine center in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Tomotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Center, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President of Kazakhstan made a tour of the new building of the Tomotherapy and Nuclear Medicine Center, and also inspected a TomoTherapyHI-HD radiation treatment system.

During the conversation with the staff of the healthcare institution, Nursultan Nazarbayev underlined the importance of introducing modern scientific approaches for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.



In addition, the President was informed of the activities of new enterprises producing medical equipment and medication.

For reference: Tomotherapy is a type of radiation therapy in which the radiation is delivered slice-by-slice. It is also called helical tomotherapy. It combines a form of intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), with the accuracy of computed tomography (CT) scanning technology, in one machine.