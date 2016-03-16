Head of State was informed about the work of SEZ ‘Pavlodar’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in on a working visit in Pavlodar, Kazinform has learnt from Akorda.

The Head of State has visited LLP "UPNK-PV" where he got acquainted with the activities of the petroleum coke calcining plant. Nursultan

Nazarbayev was informed on the implementation of the state program on the industrial and innovative development and special economic zone "Pavlodar".

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan met with the company's employees and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses.

During the conversation the Head of State noted the important role of the region in the industrial development of the country.

***

LLP "UPNK-PV" was constructed within the Industrialization Map. Kazakhstan Electrolysis factory is the main consumer of the plant's goods. It is planned that in the future, part of the production will be exported to Russia and China.

At present 4 companies operate on the territory of SEZ "Pavlodar". There are plans to put into operation a number of new facilities including the production of agrochemical products, lubricants, as well as chemical and metallurgical complex.

