  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of State was informed on ‘Development of regions’ program implementation (PHOTO)

    14:03, 09 March 2016
    Photo: None
    URALSK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During his working trip to Uralsk President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the house-building factory of LLP "Bolashak-T", the press service of Akorda reported.

    During the visit the Head of State was informed about the implementation of the program "Development of regions" and the project of individual house building plants development.
    Nursultan Nazarbayev got acquainted with the samples of the finished product and talked with the employees of the enterprise.
    The house-building plant produces iron-concrete products, advanced design system for the construction of housing buildings. The plant's capacity is 50 thousand square meters of housing per year.

    Tags:
    Economy Industry Akorda presidential residence West Kazakhstan region President of Kazakhstan Construction Local Authorities President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!