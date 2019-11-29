Head of Tajikistan becomes president of International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - At 2nd Consultative Meeting the head of Tajikistan was elected to a post of the President of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazinform reports.

Concluding the meeting in a narrow format the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced that the heads of the Central Asian states decided to appoint the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon as President of the IFAS for a term of three years.

«Thus, the chairmanship moves from Turkmenistan to Tajikistan. We have all signed the document», said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.