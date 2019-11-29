  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Head of Tajikistan becomes president of International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea

    16:03, 29 November 2019
    Photo: None
    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - At 2nd Consultative Meeting the head of Tajikistan was elected to a post of the President of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, Kazinform reports.

    Concluding the meeting in a narrow format the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan announced that the heads of the Central Asian states decided to appoint the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon as President of the IFAS for a term of three years.

    «Thus, the chairmanship moves from Turkmenistan to Tajikistan. We have all signed the document», said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Politics
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!